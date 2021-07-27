Visitor arrested Sunday at West Tennessee State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Corrections has confirmed a visitor to a penitentiary has been arrested.

TDOC says Diana Dotson, of Lexington, was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly bringing contraband inside the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The release from TDOC says she allegedly planned to bring drugs into the facility to give to an inmate to sell to other inmates.

The release says she was stopped at a checkpoint, and later admitted that she intended to give a package of methamphetamine marijuana and tobacco to the person she planned to meet.

Dotson has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony introduction into a penal facility, and misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana.