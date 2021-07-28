Barbers, cosmetologists to undergo domestic violence training in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Starting in January, licensed Tennessee cosmetologists and barbers will be required to undergo training to recognize the signs of domestic violence.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, along with the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, are working to train more than 50,000 licensed beauty professionals to recognize the signs of abuse, how to respond and what resources are available.

“Tennessee’s beauty professionals are caring, compassionate individuals who are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all their customers, but may not know how to respond when confronted with domestic violence,” said Board Executive Director Roxana Gumucio. “Most domestic violence victims will not report abuse to law enforcement, but they will tell someone with whom they have a long-standing relationship, such as a cosmetologist or barber. Tennessee beauty professionals have a unique position to help identify domestic violence and assist victims.”

Starting January 1, a new law will require licensed beauty professionals to complete up to an hour of training, either in-person or online, for free, according to a news release.

To assist, Barbicide teamed up with YWCA to offer the Shear Haven Domestic Violence Training.

For more information, call the YWCA’s 24-hour Crisis and Support Helpline at 800-334-4628 or text (615) 983-5170.

For more stories across the state, click here.