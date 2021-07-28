DEVELOPING STORY: Police respond to north Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police respond to the area of Kemmons Drive off of North highland in north Jackson, Wednesday evening.
When our crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m., they found a large police presence with multiple police cars and crime scene tape.
There’s no official word on what happened. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online as we are working to bring you more details on this developing story.
We found out about this story thanks to a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster.
If you see news happening in your area, and would like to become a news tipster, call the newsroom at (731) 424-4515, email us at news@wbbjtv.com or send us a message on Facebook, or send us a Tweet @wbbj7news.