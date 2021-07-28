Facebook group uplifts the community through prayer

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — “We are just so ecstatic to see what God is going to do after we pray,” said Earleane Pipkin, visionary for Women in Prayer for Tennessee.

Women in Prayer for Tennessee walked through the hallways of Humboldt Junior & Senior High School offering blessings for the school through prayer.

“We wanted to come through tonight so that we could prepare them for what God is going to do for them and I’m so excited because like I told you, my expectation for a great move of God for the Humboldt City school system,” said Pipkin.

The Facebook group started off during a very uncertain time but grew into something greater.

“It started off as dealing with the corona virus but God’s done much more than that. He has done much more than that within the group. So I know I have his blessing,” said Marie Mask, member of Women in Prayer for Tennessee.

“I’m stronger, I’m much stronger. I feel the love towards one another by my sisters and there’s some brothers that also watch,” said Annette Thomas, member of Women in Prayer for Tennessee.

“It has been a blessing being in this group, it has taught us a lot. We have reached out to one another, we have reached into one another and it’s just been a blessing,” said Laverne Cox, member of Women in Prayer for Tennessee.

This is the first time the Facebook group has offered their blessing in person to a school but they are planning to visit other institutions.

“For us to actually go from being on Facebook to being in person is an instrumental step to helping reach lost souls that are hurting, those that are suffering,” said Denise Shead, member of Women in Prayer for Tennessee.

For more information on the Facebook group, click here.