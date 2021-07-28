I-40 bridge to partially reopen August 2nd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced plans Wednesday for the partial reopening of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River.

Limited traffic will resume on the eastbound lane of the bridge at 6 a.m. Central on Monday, August 2, while contractors work to complete the other side.

TDOT expects the westbound lane to be reopened by Friday, August 6.

“We know having the bridge closed has been incredibly inconvenient,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We appreciate the public’s patience while our team made the repairs and performed extensive inspections to ensure it’s structurally sound for many years to come.”

TDOT shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. TDOT handles repairs, while ArDOT handles inspections.

