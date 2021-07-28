Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have reached a deal over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

An evening test vote is possible. The infrastructure measure is a key part of Biden’s agenda.

The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over his much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky appears to have given his nod to proceed.

The $1 trillion package would be partly paid for by repurposing unspent COVID-19 relief aid.

