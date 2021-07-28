Local recreation center hosts human trafficking awareness workshop

JACKSON, TN–A local recreation center is helping the community learn the importance of stopping human trafficking.



Westwood Recreation Center hosted a human trafficking awareness workshop for residents in Jackson.

The workshop featured keynote speakers, representatives from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention.

City of Jackson recreation parks manager Bridgett Parham says this event is to spread awareness of human trafficking and teach residents how to stay safe.

“We want to engage the community in the ugliness of this crime and to make people more aware of what is taking place in our community,” said Parham.

Parham says this is their first workshop and plans to host another one soon.