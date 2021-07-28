McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

McCormick is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company said this week that it’s recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products.

McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

For more information about the recall, click here.