Mugshots : Madison County : 07/27/21 – 07/28/21 July 28, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff THERIAULT, STEPHEN: Violation of order of protection BLAYLOCK, ANTHONY: Violation of probation BYRUM, TERRY: Failure to appear COX, JOHNNY: Verbal assault, schedule II drug violations DAGHI, BEAU: Failure to appear HUDSON, LASHONDA: Assault, vandalism HUDSON, TASHA: Assault KIDD, JIMMY: Stalking THOMAS, BRITNEY: Criminal trespass WARREN, BRANDON: Aggravated domestic assault WEBB, DAKOTA: Failure to appear WHITESIDE, JORDAN: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.