The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 4 | Jason Childers

Country singer Jason Childers began performing in Jackson more than 20 years ago.

Although he’s from northern Mississippi, his music has made him a recognizable name in the West Tennessee music scene.

We met with him at The Downtown Tavern, where he explained how performing makes him forget all of his worries, before delivering an acoustic version of his original song, “You Can Feel It Too.”

