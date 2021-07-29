1 injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a north Jackson neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound just before 5 p.m. near Kemmons Drive.

According to a news release, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The release says investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

