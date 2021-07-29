Hardin County man dies in Thursday morning crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a Savannah man died in a Thursday morning crash.

According to THP, 54-year-old Mark Frazier died in the crash.

A crash report states at approximately 6:52 a.m., Frazier was travelling on Highway 69 when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned near Bingham Road.

Frazier was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. THP says Frazier was the only occupant and no other vehicles were involved.

No further details are immediately available.

