Humid & Hot Through Friday, Rain Likely This Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for July 28th:

A heat advisory remains in effect through Friday with 105°+ heat indices expected at times until Saturday evening. A cold front will approach on Saturday bringing some evening storm chances but rain and storms are likely Saturday night into Sunday as the front passes by. Temperatures will be much cooler next week. Find out when you are most likely to be impacted by storms this weekend and more on next weeks cool down coming up right here.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Memphis for this evening and on Friday from 10am-7pm for heat indices expected between 105-110° at times. The advisory includes all of West Tennessee.

This week we have seen the hottest weather of the year so far here in West Tennessee, but that is very typical in the middle of July. Most years, July turns out to the be the hottest month in Jackson and more then not, the hottest day of the year on average also occurs in July.





TONIGHT:

Skies will be clear tonight and expect calm winds as well. Lows will fall into the mid 70s across the region. Rain showers are not expected but cannot 100% be ruled out either. The best chance for an overnight showers will be near the Kentucky Lake area if we see anything at all.

FRIDAY:

The heat will continue on Friday, but the winds will shift and come more out of the northwest. Shower chances are a little higher on Friday and sit between 10-20% as of now for some isolated pop ups with the greatest chance being along the Tennessee River. Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy skies is expected but the heat index will stick around between 105-110° again in the afternoon with the actual high temperatures in the mid 90s and an overnight low in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Chances for showers increase into the weekend with another approaching cold front. Like the previous front that came by late last weekend, it should stall out and take its time if it passes through. This will lead to increased pop up shower and storm chances Saturday evening and more widespread rain and storms on overnight into Sunday morning.

Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. We should see some cooler weather into early next week as the front makes it through all of West Tennessee this time. Morning lows this weekend will drop into the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind Sunday’s cold front cooler weather is expected to move in for a few days. We could see some showers sticking around for the first half of the day on Monday depending on where that cold front stalls out at. Winds will come out of the north behind the front cooling us down some and that will keep the humidity in check as well. Highs should only reach the mid 80s for the first half of next week with morning lows falling into the mid 60s. It will be a nice break from the heat but showers are not expected from the second half of the day on Monday through Wednesday either to help cool us down.

FINAL THOUGHT:

The heat is expected to stick around for a few more days. Here are some heat safety tips and ways to beat the heat this summer.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible

reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs

and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the

Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Call 9 1 1.

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

