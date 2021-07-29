Lawsuit filed over Lee dropping federal unemployment aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven unemployed Tennessee residents have filed a lawsuit over Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to opt out of the federal unemployment benefits programs earlier this year.

News outlets report the plaintiffs say in a federal complaint filed this week against Lee and Department of Labor Commissioner Jeff McCord that they struggle to survive on state unemployment funds.

They’re asking a federal judge to instruct Lee to reenter the federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs run by U.S. Department of Labor.

State officials declined to comment on the pending litigation.

