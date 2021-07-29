Local High School hosts first open house for new school year

JACKSON, Tenn.– “We’re just all excited about the rebirth of JCM,” said Paige Long, parent of a Jackson Central-Merry student.

Jackson Central-Merry High hosted their first open house meeting allowing students and parents to meet with the teachers.

JCM is currently under re-construction and won’t be ready for students just yet when class start August 2.

“The children were in limbo and didn’t know exactly what was going to happen, where they were going to be but to see them roll out an open house and let them feel welcome even though they won’t be in the new building just yet, I’m very excited about it,” said Long.

Students liked the idea of meeting with their teachers before school starts.

“I think it’s great because we get to meet our fellow classmates and we get to meet some of our teachers and people that will be there while we’re in high school,” said Alissa Long, sophomore student.

“We had a lot of fun dancing, eating, meeting some teachers and the principals and classmates ,” said Trasiah Traylor, junior student.

For some, going back to in-person learning will be very helpful.

“Some people learn different, with me, I learn better being there but because of COVID, I had to do virtual so yeah, it’s going to be better with in-person,” said Traylor.

Although the students did not know what their schedule would be for the new school year, they have high hopes for what is to come.

“I just hope that it’ll be a good year and that everything goes well even though the building isn’t finished. I think we’ll still have a great school year,” said Long.

According to school leaders, while construction on the new JCM continues, 6th through 8th grade students will go to North Parkway Middle School.

9th and 10th graders will report to Oman Arena before transitioning over to Madison Academic on Allen Avenue.

11th grade students will go to JCM Early College High or to Oman Arena.

School leaders are hopeful the new JCM building will be finished in September.