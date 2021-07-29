Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/21 – 07/29/21 July 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Alexis Love Alexis Love: Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement, unlawful exposure, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Aaron Garner Aaron Garner: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Aggravated assault, theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Daniel Hutch Daniel Hutch: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Darrel Rodgers Darrel Rodgers: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Deforrest Watkins Deforrest Watkins: Assault, violation of community corrections, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Dontel Douglas Dontel Douglas: Failure to appear, schedule I drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Joseph Emmett Joseph Emmett: Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Racheal Fitzgerald Racheal Fitzgerald: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Rashai Bradford Rashai Bradford: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Victor Tomayo Victor Tomayo: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter