Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/21 – 07/29/21

1/11 Alexis Love Alexis Love: Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement, unlawful exposure, violation of probation

2/11 Aaron Garner Aaron Garner: Failure to appear

3/11 Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Aggravated assault, theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle, failure to appear

4/11 Daniel Hutch Daniel Hutch: Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/11 Darrel Rodgers Darrel Rodgers: Aggravated assault, vandalism



6/11 Deforrest Watkins Deforrest Watkins: Assault, violation of community corrections, vandalism

7/11 Dontel Douglas Dontel Douglas: Failure to appear, schedule I drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

8/11 Joseph Emmett Joseph Emmett: Theft of property under $1,000 embezzlement

9/11 Racheal Fitzgerald Racheal Fitzgerald: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/11 Rashai Bradford Rashai Bradford: Failure to appear



11/11 Victor Tomayo Victor Tomayo: Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.