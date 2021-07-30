2 additional deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 73-year-old man died July 26, and a 76-year-old woman died July 28 due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 239 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 110 COVID-19 cases in Madison County since Tuesday, July 27.
There are now a total of 11,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,057 (59.2%)
- 38301: 3,554 (29.8%)
- 38356: 202 (1.7%)
- 38391: 102 (0.9%)
- 38366: 220 (1.8%)
- 38343: 82 (0.7%)
- 38313: 238 (2%)
- 38392: 89 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 158 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 117 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,228 (27.1%)
- White: 5,227 (43.9%)
- Asian: 57 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 230 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,880 (24.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,630 (55.7%)
- Male: 5,213 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 67 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,394 (95.7%)
- Not recovered: 63 (0.5%)
- Better: 111 (0.9%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
- Deaths: 239 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 613 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,391 (11.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,026 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,739 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,716 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,728 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,357 (11.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 775 (6.5%)
- 80+: 484 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.7%)
