2 additional deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 73-year-old man died July 26, and a 76-year-old woman died July 28 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 239 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 110 COVID-19 cases in Madison County since Tuesday, July 27.

There are now a total of 11,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 7,057 (59.2%)
  • 38301: 3,554 (29.8%)
  • 38356: 202 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 102 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 220 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 82 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 238 (2%)
  • 38392: 89 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 158 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 19 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 8 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 117 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,228 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,227 (43.9%)
  • Asian: 57 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 230 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,880 (24.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,630 (55.7%)
  • Male: 5,213 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 67 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,394 (95.7%)
  • Not recovered: 63 (0.5%)
  • Better: 111 (0.9%)
  • Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
  • Deaths: 239 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 613 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,391 (11.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 2,026 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,739 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,716 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,728 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,357 (11.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 775 (6.5%)
  • 80+: 484 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

