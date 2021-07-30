2 additional deaths, 110 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 73-year-old man died July 26, and a 76-year-old woman died July 28 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 239 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 110 COVID-19 cases in Madison County since Tuesday, July 27.

There are now a total of 11,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,057 (59.2%)

38301: 3,554 (29.8%)

38356: 202 (1.7%)

38391: 102 (0.9%)

38366: 220 (1.8%)

38343: 82 (0.7%)

38313: 238 (2%)

38392: 89 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 158 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 117 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,228 (27.1%)

White: 5,227 (43.9%)

Asian: 57 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 230 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,880 (24.2%)

Gender:

Female: 6,630 (55.7%)

Male: 5,213 (43.7%)

Unknown: 67 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,394 (95.7%)

Not recovered: 63 (0.5%)

Better: 111 (0.9%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

Deaths: 239 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 613 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,391 (11.7%)

21 – 30 years: 2,026 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,739 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,716 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,728 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,357 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 775 (6.5%)

80+: 484 (4.1%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.