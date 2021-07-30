23 student-inmates graduate in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — CoreCivic announced the graduation of 23 student-inmates.

In a news release, CoreCivic says 18 students at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville earned their HSE diploma, and five others earned IRCs for the electrical, carpentry, or landscaping fields.

Students inmates say this will help them improve their lives.

“I feel accomplished and I believe that more doors and opportunities will be available to improve my life because I have my diploma,” said student inmate Alex Goodwin. “I am happy to have completed this step in my education journey and proved to others that I could achieve this goal.”

CoreCivic says he earned his HSE diploma after fives months of schoolwork.