EXPLAINER: Will Tennessee do enough to limit evictions?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections has raised concerns that tens of thousands of Tennessee residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction.

A federal freeze on evictions expires Saturday.

The federal government has set aside more than $384 million for the state and local governments to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses. But extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.

Over the past year, Tennessee’s most populated cities saw some of the sharpest rent increases in the country.

Memphis saw rents increase by more than 23% compared to last year.