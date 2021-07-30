Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/21 – 07/30/21 July 30, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8DICKERSON, LATAMIA DICKERSON, LATAMIA: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8BROWN, KENYADA BROWN, KENYADA: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8DANCER, DARRELL DANCER, DARRELL: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8PEOPLES, KYSHAWN PEOPLES, KYSHAWN: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8PERRY, QUINTAURIOUS PERRY, QUINTAURIOUS: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8ROBINSON, DAVID ROBINSON, DAVID: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8WHITE, AJAN WHITE, AJAN: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8WOODRUFF, JONATHON WOODRUFF, JONATHON: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter