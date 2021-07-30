Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/21 – 07/30/21

1/8 DICKERSON, LATAMIA DICKERSON, LATAMIA: Failure to appear

2/8 BROWN, KENYADA BROWN, KENYADA: Violation of community corrections

3/8 DANCER, DARRELL DANCER, DARRELL: Violation of probation

4/8 PEOPLES, KYSHAWN PEOPLES, KYSHAWN: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

5/8 PERRY, QUINTAURIOUS PERRY, QUINTAURIOUS: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving



6/8 ROBINSON, DAVID ROBINSON, DAVID: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

7/8 WHITE, AJAN WHITE, AJAN: Violation of probation

8/8 WOODRUFF, JONATHON WOODRUFF, JONATHON: Violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.