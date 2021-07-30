Organizers seek volunteers for state’s oldest marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee’s oldest marathon is celebrating its golden anniversary in Jackson.

Organizers want everyone to be a part of it.

The Andrew Jackson Marathon is celebrating their 50 years on race day April 2, 2022. Organizers say they are looking for participants.

“We are opening registration Aug. 1 with a special of $50 per entrance for anyone that registers for the month of August,” said Danny Crossett, director of the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

The registration price will go up at the end of the month. Crossett says this marathon is one of a kind.

“You can’t find a marathon anywhere else in the United States that you can sign up for $50, and you can’t find a better marathon in the United States to sign up for,” Crossett said.

And in order to put such a big event together, there is one very important piece needed: volunteers.

“To run the Andrew Jackson Marathon, we need about 150 volunteers. That ensures that we have a smooth transition for all the runners to go through the course, and it also helps to keep them safe and cheer them on as they run the course,” said Judy Renshaw, Volunteer Coordinator for the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

Renshaw says they would be able to work around your schedule for the day.

“It just depends on your time frame and when you’d like to get out and volunteer. We can accommodate you,” Renshaw said.

Volunteering not only helps the event go smoothly, but it also helps the runners as well.

“Having someone to cheer you on is one of the things that is such a great encourager for the runners. It really gives you that extra ‘oomph’ to want to go ahead and finish the race,” Renshaw said.

The race also benefits the Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

To register for the marathon or to become a volunteer, click here.