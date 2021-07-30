Part-time Assistant Business Manager

WBBJ-TV is accepting resumes for the position of a Part-time Assistant Business Manager. The hours are M-F 12:30P – 5:30P. Applicants must be proficient in computer usage. Experience with using computer spreadsheets, especially Microsoft Excel, is necessary. Applicant must also have a solid background in accounting, knowledge of AR and AP is needed. Applicant must be a self starter, able to set priorities and meet deadlines. The successful candidate must have previous accounting/bookkeeping experience and/or applicable college education. If you think you qualify for this position, please send a resume to:

Business Manager

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse St.

Jackson, TN 38301

No phone calls

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer