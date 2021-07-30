Tax free weekend begins in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tax free weekend is here and many local businesses are preparing for their weekend sales.

“We’ve already been busy. Busier than last year because even the teachers wouldn’t come in because of the pandemic. So far we’ve had a lot of parents come in for tablets because they can’t find it in Jackson. So we carry all of our school supplies all year round,” said Cynthia Welch, manager of The Learning House.

Tax free weekend is going on through Sunday, August 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can purchase groceries, school supplies, clothes and eat at restaurants and pay no sales tax.

“As you can see my buggy, I’m taking advantage already and will probably be back at least twice more before it’s over. Plus, go out to eat once or twice,” said customer Anita Roarark.

Restaurants are also participating in tax free weekend. Most are making the tax free weekend a tax free week.

“July 30 through Aug. 5, so come on by. We have barbecue on Fridays, and Thursdays pulled pork and ribs. Best in town,” said Burger Barn owner Isiah Johnson.

School supplies, clothes and computers will only be tax free through Sunday Aug. 1.

Food, food ingredients and prepared foods will be tax free through Aug. 5.

To find out what products are tax exempt, click here.