MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says some lanes of the Interstate 40 bridge will open sooner than later.

TDOT said on Friday the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge will open Saturday at 10 p.m.

TDOT says the bridge remains an active work zone.

As of Friday, TDOT says the westbound lanes are expected to sometime on Aug. 6.

