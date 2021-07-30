Tennessee Highway Patrol hosts blood drive

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol hosted a mobile blood drive Friday with LIFELINE Blood Services.

Members of multiple agencies gave blood, including the Madison County Fire Department and more.

Sgt. Jena Eubanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol says this is a great way to give back.

“I think as a Tennessee state trooper, one of the things that we should do is always give back to our community, and I find this one of the easiest ways to give back to our community while also saving lives,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks also wants to encourage everyone to donate blood when you can.

LIFELINE Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.