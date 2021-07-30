The Ned to host ‘Henry Box Brown: A Musical Journey’

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Henry Box Brown: A Musical Journey” is coming to The Ned this August.

The musical is described as “a true tale of an 1850s Virginia slave who mails himself to freedom in a box,” infusing genres such as gospel, R&B, and bluegrass.

“I’m so glad to have the opportunity for The Ned to be a part of the timely experience that is ‘Henry Box Brown,'” said The Ned Director Johnny Kimbrough.

Evening performances open to the public will be held Thursday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 28 at 6 p.m.

Also, a Racial Healing Music Workshop will be held Sunday, August 29 from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available online.

