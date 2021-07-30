Two More Steamy Hot Days Before A Cool Down

Friday Forecast for July 30th:

**A heat advisory goes in effect again today until 7 pm and again tomorrow from 11 am to 7 pm. Two more hot days before some much welcomed relief comes in the form of a cold front. Outflow boundaries from the nearby front will bring a few storms today and tomorrow ahead of the main front arrival on Sunday when storms are expected to become the more likely. A few lingering storms may last into the first half of Monday but a nice cool down to the lower 80’s by Sunday and Monday along with a return to the lower 60’s at times for lows!

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, foggy, Hazy, and Humid this morning to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A few scattered storms in the afternoon with highs around 95. The heat index will range between 105 and 109.

This week we have seen the hottest weather of the year so far here in West Tennessee, but that is very typical in the middle of July.

Most years, July turns out to the be the hottest month in Jackson and more then not, the hottest day of the year on average also occurs in July.

HEAT TIPS:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TONIGHT:

A few storms should linger around early, then, becoming partly cloudy and slightly cooler, lows around 71 degrees.

THE WEEKEND:

Chances for showers increase into the weekend with another approaching cold front. Like the previous front that came by late last weekend, it should stall out and take its time if it passes through. This will lead to increased pop up shower and weak storm chances late Saturday and more widespread rain and storms on Sunday. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday and middle to lower 80s on Sunday. We could see some cooler weather into early next week if the front actually makes it through West Tennessee this go around. Morning lows this weekend will drop into the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind Sunday’s cold front cooler weather is expected to move in for a few days. We could see some showers sticking around for the first half of the day on Monday depending on where that cold front stalls out at. Winds will come out of the north behind the front cooling us down some and that will keep the humidity in check as well. Highs should only reach the mid 80s for the first half of next week with morning lows falling into the mid 60s. It will be a nice break from the heat but showers are not expected from the second half of the day on Monday through Wednesday either to help cool us down.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

