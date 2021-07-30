Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4.

The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, is also reversing its mask policy for its employees, including vaccinated ones, who work in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates.

The moves are part of a series of sweeping measures the nation’s largest retailer and private employer announced Friday to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm.

In a news release on Friday, Walmart said that all vaccinated people will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings. To read the full news release, click here and here.