Youth Town, West Tennessee Healthcare hold dedication ceremony

PINSON, Tenn. — Health officials dedicated a building to a local academy.



Friday, West Tennessee Healthcare and Youth Town Academy held a dedication ceremony for the healthcare’s donation to the George Thomas Junior Academy Building.

This building sits on the property of Youth Town, and organizers say they are excited to give back to students who deserve an education.

“It’s such a foundational piece for us to be able to educate these kids when they’re in treatment,” said Nick Pappas with Youth Town.

Organizers say this is the first time for a generous donation to be given to the academy by West Tennessee Healthcare.

They say they plan to continue to give back.