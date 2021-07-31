Families make a splash for 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn., — It’s a very special day for the 731 area code.

Today is ‘731 Day’ and that means celebrating any and everything 731.

There were many events happening today, but one that many looked forward to was the annual water balloon fight at Casey Jones Village.

Families and friends gathered to experience the 5th Annual 731 Day Water Balloon Fight.

After being cancelled last year, families were excited to have some fun in the sun and make a splash.

“It’s the last weekend before school starts, and we wanted to provide something on ‘731 Day’ to celebrate our community before school gets back. And as of right now we got families showing up and we’re looking forward to it,” said Town and Country Realtors owner, Joey Hale.

‘731 Day’ activities aren’t done just yet, Porchfest continues until 8:00 p.m. this evening.