JSCC hosts Grand Reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college welcomes new faces.

Jackson State Community College held their Grand Reopening Saturday.

The school had closed their doors and moved completely online due to the pandemic.

Now the school is expecting all classes in person for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Today, students had the opportunity to register for classes, discuss financial aid, and attend orientation.

This event allowed students to gain perspective of being on campus, talk to different advisors, learn about the campus and what the campus has to offer.

JSCC students have a little more time to enjoy the summer before hitting the books, as classes are not set to begin until Monday, August 23.