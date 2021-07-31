Pet of the Week: Skrat

This week’s Pet of the Week from our friends at Saving the Animals Together is Skrat.

Skrat is up-to-date on his vaccinations. This boy is neutered and micro-chipped.

He is approximately 1.5 to 2-years-old and he weighs approximately 25 lbs.

He is house trained and crate trained. Skrat is a happy, sweet, and playful boy.

Skrat is laid back and really just wants to hang out with his person.

He doesn’t seem to care where or what you are doing.

He is dog and kid friendly.

Skrat is ready to find his forever home!

If you are interested in Skrat or any of the other available animals from STAT, visit their website here.

More information can also be found on their Facebook page here.