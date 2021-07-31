Severe Risk Today Along With Extreme Heat

Saturday Forecast for July 31st:

*Upgraded to a slight risk of severe weather for today or a 2 out of 5. A cold front and a shortwave trough in the mid levels will drop southward towards the area later today. Storms will develop and push southeast into northwest Tennessee by mid to late afternoon. Dewpoints are in the middle and upper 70’s over the area as extremely humid moisture rich air is in the region. Storms will be capable of damaging wind, hail, and frequent lightning.