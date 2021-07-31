Tax-free weekend counts toward groceries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tax free weekend is in full swing and shoppers are taking advantage of the grocery sales.

Virtually all non-alcohol and grocery and dining purchases are tax free until August 5th.

There are no spending limits for food purchases according to the Department of Revenue.

For some locals this is the perfect time to stock up on food.

“I just stopped by here today to see what their prices are on the meat, we do all our shopping here and for the store’s concern this is real unique,” said Tommy Springfield, a regular customer.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements are not tax free.