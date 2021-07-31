Tennessee woman’s remains found in Ky. in 2001 identified

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) – Authorities have identified the remains of a Tennessee woman found in Kentucky 20 years ago.

Kentucky State Police say the remains were confirmed to be Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson of Nashville.

She was 45 at the time of her death.

State police began investigating after the remains were found on Oct. 9, 2001 near Interstate 65 in Simpson County, near the Tennessee border.

The DNA Doe Project helped investigators identify the remains.