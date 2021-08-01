2 women shot in parking lot of Tennessee water park

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say an altercation in the parking lot of a Tennessee water park led to a shooting that wounded two women.

Sevierville Police Department spokesman Bob Stahlke told news outlets that officers responded Saturday evening to a report of shots fired at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

He said police detained three people including the alleged shooter. The wounded women were taken to area hospitals.

Their conditions weren’t immediately available. Police haven’t released the names of those involved. An investigation is continuing.