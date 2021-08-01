Congressman Kustoff hosts 2nd annual Kustoff Family Cookout

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– West Tennesseans attended the 2nd annual Kustoff family cookout.

The cookout was held in the barn at Snider Farms.

Congressman David Kustoff and several state leaders attended the event.

Kustoff wanted to bring people together to discuss issues they are concerned with.

The congressman said he takes those concerns to Washington and uses their opinions when voting on tough issues.

“They care so much about this nation and they love the United States. I take all of that back with me when I go to Washington and vote to make all of these important decisions,” Kustoff said.

Among the concerns are the rising COVID-19 cases.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the best way to fight against the virus is the vaccine.

“They are available in every county, health department and we encourage people to talk to their doctor, their trusted voice and make their own personal decision but the vaccine is the best tool to fight COVID-19,” Lee said.

Health officials continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.