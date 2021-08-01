Some Great Weather Ahead This Week!

Forecast For Sunday Evening Into Monday, Issued Sunday August 1st, 6:41 PM:

*A quick recap on the Saturday night and Sunday morning storms:

Storms caused power outages overnight as what looked to be up to 70 mph winds on radar slammed through parts of Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, and Benton counties. Power was reported out in several locations including 6800 without power in Madison, 3700 in Crockett, 414 in Henderson, and nearly 1000 in Gibson. Trees were also reported down along with sporadic damage through the area. The risk of severe weather had dropped out of the slight risk to just scattered storm as of 2 am.

Along with damaging winds, storms were training over the area all night long. Training can lead to flooding dew to one storm following the same path as the other and Madison, Henderson, Chester, Decatur, and Haywood had around 7 different storm cells that tracked through the same areas over the 8 hour period. Some flooding was occurring as water was running over some of the roadways that were also littered with tree limbs and debris.

Conditions have slowly improved as cleanup crews have been out restoring power overnight and into the parts of Sunday.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT:

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, especially early tonight as temperatures will be falling quickly under partly cloudy skies and light northerly breezes. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 60’s by morning, so it will be much cooler at the Bus Stop as many kids will begin school in the area.

MONDAY MORNING:

Get ready for a much cooler morning at the Bus Stop. Kids will start the first day of school under partly cloudy skies, light northerly breezes, and the lower 60’s.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

You’ll notice much less humid conditions and a more comfortable feeling to the air throughout the day as skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs around 83. The combination of lower humidity and lower temperatures will have it feeling far cooler than last week’s heat advisories.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Most of the week ahead will feature lower humidity and lower temperatures under drier conditions. Rain should stay away for most until around Friday. A few really nice days. A second cold front will move in on Tuesday which will further lower our dewpoints and drop our temperatures a little more. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80’s through Thursday with morning lows in the lower 60’s. Our coolest morning will likely be Wednesday morning as isolated areas could drop to the upper 50’s!

The end of the week will bring a return to scattered showers and storms at times along with a return to the lower 90’s and more humidity so enjoy the next few days.

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

