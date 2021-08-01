TRENTON, Tenn. — West TN Fire Chief Arrested

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash with property damage at Lexington St. and 10th St. in Trenton on Saturday.

According to the THP, officers on scene said Trenton Fire Chief Terrence Elam was driving his city issued Ford F-150 when he wrecked.

THP says Elam had tried to leave the scene in the truck when he backed into a parked vehicle.

Trenton police got Elam out of the truck shortly before THP arrived, according to a news release.

THP says Elam was arrested and charged with DUI.

