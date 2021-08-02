5 injured in multiple shootings over 24 hours in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating multiple shootings in the past 24 hours.

Police responded to the first report around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 after a Shotspotter alert of shots fired in the 100 block of Lincoln Circle, according to a news release.

Police responded to the area, but did not find victims at the scene, the release says. While officers were in the area looking for evidence of shots fired, two victims arrived at a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Later, around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 100 building of Royal Arms Apartments at 1580 North Royal for a report of another shooting, the release says.

Responding officers found two victims, whose injuries were also not believed to be life-threatening. Police say those victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not determined at this time if those incidents were related, but those investigations remain ongoing, the release says.

On Monday morning around 9:50 a.m., police also responded to a shooting at Post House North for a report of shots fired in the Revere Circle area.

Police found a victim in that incident at the scene, but say that victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The victim in that incident was also taken for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

Police believe these incidents are targeted acts, and investigators say they are receiving little cooperation from the victims, according to the release.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.