MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are investigating after after a 5-year-old child was injured in a shooting.

The department says the incident occurred on Oakland Street around 5:55 p.m. on Monday.

The department says its officers arrived and found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken by AirEvac to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The victim’s status is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.