Birthday Bash to kickoff year-long celebration of Jackson, Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is just weeks away from kicking off in downtown Jackson.

The Birthday Bash Kick Off will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Jackson and Madison County on Aug. 14.

The event will feature live music, games, a petting zoo, living history reenactors, food trucks and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Farmers Market.

The Birthday Bash is being put together by the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Commission.

To learn more about the kickoff and other celebrations to be held during the year, visit jacksonmadison200.com.