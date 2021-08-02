Henderson-Chester Co. Chamber announces director changes

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce has announced executive director Emily Johnson has been named vice president of talent development at the Jackson Chamber.

Johnson’s last day with the Henderson-Chester County Chamber will be on Friday, and she will begin her new role in Jackson on Monday, Aug. 11, according to a news release.

Channing Carroll will serve as interim director, the release says. Carroll has served as the Henderson-Chester Co. Chamber’s membership and events coordinator since August 2016.

A reception for Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the chamber office at 111 East Main Street in Henderson.

Those interested in the executive director position can click here for more information, or email a resume to resume@chestercountychamber.com.