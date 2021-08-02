Henderson-Chester Co. Chamber announces director changes

Maranda Faris

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce has announced executive director Emily Johnson has been named vice president of talent development at the Jackson Chamber.

Emily Johnson, left, and Channing Carroll, right

Johnson’s last day with the Henderson-Chester County Chamber will be on Friday, and she will begin her new role in Jackson on Monday, Aug. 11, according to a news release.

Channing Carroll will serve as interim director, the release says. Carroll has served as the Henderson-Chester Co. Chamber’s membership and events coordinator since August 2016.

A reception for Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the chamber office at 111 East Main Street in Henderson.

Those interested in the executive director position can click here for more information, or email a resume to resume@chestercountychamber.com.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts