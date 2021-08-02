Jackson Chamber celebrates partnership with Japan-America Society

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber is celebrating 20 years of membership in the Japan-America Society of Tennessee, Inc., according to a news release.

There are seven Japanese-owned manufacturing companies in Jackson, and the release says membership in the organization has helped the chamber learn about Japanese culture and help to support and understand companies.

The organization promotes relations and cultural understanding, the release says.

The chamber has partnered with JAST to offer Japanese Business Etiquette courses over the years to enhance bonds and promote cultural awareness, as well as planning trips for officials to Japan in 2015 and 2019, the release says.

