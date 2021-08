LIFELINE blood drives for August

Monday, Aug. 2

Lexington: First United Methodist Church from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alamo: Crockett County Courthouse from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Trenton: Gibson County Courthouse from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Savannah: TVEC from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Waverly: City Hall from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Paris: First United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntingdon: Cash Saver from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Dyersburg: Dyer County Court “Battle of the Badges” from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dyer: Food Rite from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Bolivar: Walmart from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Union City: Jerry Ward Autoplex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

Martin: EW James & Sons from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selmer: Selmer Courthouse from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Adamsville: Piggly Wiggly from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Somerville: First Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union City: Second Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

McKenzie: EW James & Sons from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Greenfield: Tate Family Foods from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Milan: Save A Lot from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

Camden: Walmart from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Henderson: Piggly Wiggly from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Savannah: Hardin County Library from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Michie: Acton Church of Christ from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Paris: Joe Mahan Ford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson: Fantastic Football Theme Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Lexington: Save A Lot from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville: Haywood County Criminal Justice Complex from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Jackson: Englewood Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Union City: EW James & Sons from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parsons: Food Giant from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Humboldt: Walmart “Battle of the Badges” from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Paris: TCAT – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson: Jackson Christian School from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Selmer: McNairy County News from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Paris: Henry County Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Jackson: Maplewood Healthcare from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Trezevant: Centennial Bank from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin: Walmart from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Scotts Hill: Piggly Wiggly “Battle Between Fire and Police” from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Huntingdon: Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

Halls: Bank of Halls from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dresden: EW James & Sons from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

South Jackson: Walmart from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Union City: Baptist Memorial Hospital from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Oakland: Guaranty Bank from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Newbern: Food Rite from 12:30 p.m.to 5:30 p.m.