Mugshots : Madison County : 07/30/21 – 08/02/21

1/26 Jason Maitland Jason Maitland: Stalking, contempt of court, schedule VI drug violations

2/26 Altama Davis Altama Davis: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/26 Antoine Reeves Antoine Reeves: Evading arrest, reckless driving

4/26 Antoine Robinson Antoine Robinson: Violation of probation

5/26 Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Simple domestic assault



6/26 Christopher Heavener Christopher Heavener: Aggravated assault

7/26 Dahona Leasure Dahona Leasure: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

8/26 Danny Billings Danny Billings: Violation of probation

9/26 Jamecus Blackwell Jamecus Blackwell: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations

10/26 James Love James Love: Stalking



11/26 Jarrecus Anderson Jarrecus Anderson: Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

12/26 Jermaine Agins Jermaine Agins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/26 Katie Simon Katie Simon: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

14/26 Mataco Franklin Mataco Franklin: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/26 Melissa Robinson Melissa Robinson: Public intoxication, violation of community corrections



16/26 Nijawan Currie Nijawan Currie: Schedule VI drug violations

17/26 Paul Lee Paul Lee: Failure to appear

18/26 Regina Aston Regina Aston: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

19/26 Robert Eder Robert Eder: Fugitive/hold for other agency

20/26 Roderick Currie Roderick Currie: Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/26 Scott Reynolds Scott Reynolds: Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/26 Tarjuan Godwin Tarjuan Godwin: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection

23/26 Tatyana Catchings Tatyana Catchings: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

24/26 William Briley William Briley: Failure to appear

25/26 William Jeter William Jeter: Theft under $999, violation of probation



26/26 William Kelley William Kelley: Violation of community corrections





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.