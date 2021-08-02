Mugshots : Madison County : 07/30/21 – 08/02/21 August 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/26Jason Maitland Jason Maitland: Stalking, contempt of court, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Altama Davis Altama Davis: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Antoine Reeves Antoine Reeves: Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Antoine Robinson Antoine Robinson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Christopher Heavener Christopher Heavener: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Dahona Leasure Dahona Leasure: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Danny Billings Danny Billings: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Jamecus Blackwell Jamecus Blackwell: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26James Love James Love: Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Jarrecus Anderson Jarrecus Anderson: Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Jermaine Agins Jermaine Agins: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Katie Simon Katie Simon: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Mataco Franklin Mataco Franklin: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Melissa Robinson Melissa Robinson: Public intoxication, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Nijawan Currie Nijawan Currie: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Paul Lee Paul Lee: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Regina Aston Regina Aston: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Robert Eder Robert Eder: Fugitive/hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Roderick Currie Roderick Currie: Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Scott Reynolds Scott Reynolds: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Tarjuan Godwin Tarjuan Godwin: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Tatyana Catchings Tatyana Catchings: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26William Briley William Briley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26William Jeter William Jeter: Theft under $999, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26William Kelley William Kelley: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter