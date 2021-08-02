Suspect arrested in Friday shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have confirmed a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Friday.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 a.m. Friday on Sampson Avenue. According to a news release, witnesses told officers that an SUV was driving on Sampson Avenue with a passenger hanging out of the window, firing a long gun at another car.

The release says officers found four people in the victim’s vehicle on East Court Street.

Police say the individuals in the vehicle told police that they were leaving apartments on Sampson Avenue, when they saw an individual identified as Quavonta L. Kennedy, 27, in the SUV.

Police say one of the victims told investigators that Kennedy, of Dyersburg, allegedly burglarized their Tiptonville home the day before and stole weapons.

The release says when Kennedy saw the victim, he began shooting with an AR-15 rifle. No injuries were reported.

Kennedy’s vehicle was found on Fairbanks Avenue and officers found him hiding in a closet, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Kennedy is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

