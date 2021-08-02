Suspect in custody after early morning stabbing

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have confirmed a suspect is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a home on Scott Street around 12:30 a.m. and found a 61-year-old man with a metal object in his back.

According to police, the victim identified the suspect as 47-year-old Tony Adams. Police say the victim told investigators that Adams had knocked on his door and asked to speak with him, but Adams began to assault the victim once he was inside the victim’s home.

Police say Adams is accused of stabbing the victim in the back before leaving the home. The man was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, where his condition is unknown.

Investigators were already familiar with Adams, following a July 25 incident in which Adams threatened to kill three people by stabbing them while he was being treated at West Tennessee Healthcare.

Dyersburg police tracked Adams to Ripley and then Covington, where he was arrested at a hospital by Covington police.

Adams is charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in custody pending a hearing in Dyersburg City Court.

