Tennessee Wildlife Federation photo contest open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation has opened submissions for its wildlife and landscape photo contest, according to a news release.

The release says the contest is in its seventh year, and photographers from across the state are encouraged to submit their best images that show Tennessee’s natural resources, the release says.

Submissions opened on Sunday and can be made through Aug. 31 here.

Judges will select the best photos to be included in the Federation’s 2022 calendar and across their digital platforms, the release says.

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CST on Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open on Sept. 8.

For more information or contest rules, click here.