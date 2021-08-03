Additional death, 212 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 50-year-old man died Aug. 1 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 240 Madison County residents have now died.

The health department also confirmed another 212 COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 30. There are now a total of 12,122 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 7,163 (59.1%)

38301: 3,531 (29.9%)

38356: 210 (1.7%)

38391: 104 (0.9%)

38366: 223 (1.8%)

38343: 84 (0.7%)

38313: 244 (2%)

38392: 89 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 161 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 122 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,293 (27.2%)

White: 5,333 (44%)

Asian: 57 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 235 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,916 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 6,755 (55.7%)

Male: 5,295 (43.7%)

Unknown: 72 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,411 (94.1%)

Not recovered: 115 (0.9%)

Better: 152 (0.3%)

Unknown: 204 (1.7%)

Deaths: 240 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 633 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,428 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 2,067 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,775 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,735 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,749 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,373 (11.3%)

71 – 80 years: 787 (6.5%)

80+: 491 (4.1%)

Unknown: 84 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.