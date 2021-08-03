Additional death, 212 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 50-year-old man died Aug. 1 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 240 Madison County residents have now died.

The health department also confirmed another 212 COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 30. There are now a total of 12,122 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 7,163 (59.1%)
  • 38301: 3,531 (29.9%)
  • 38356: 210 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 104 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 223 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 84 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 244 (2%)
  • 38392: 89 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 161 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 19 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 8 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 122 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,293 (27.2%)
  • White: 5,333 (44%)
  • Asian: 57 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 235 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,916 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,755 (55.7%)
  • Male: 5,295 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 72 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,411 (94.1%)
  • Not recovered: 115 (0.9%)
  • Better: 152 (0.3%)
  • Unknown: 204 (1.7%)
  • Deaths: 240 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 633 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,428 (11.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 2,067 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,775 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,735 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,749 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,373 (11.3%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 787 (6.5%)
  • 80+: 491 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 84 (0.7%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts