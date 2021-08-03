Additional death, 212 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 50-year-old man died Aug. 1 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 240 Madison County residents have now died.
The health department also confirmed another 212 COVID-19 cases since Friday, July 30. There are now a total of 12,122 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 7,163 (59.1%)
- 38301: 3,531 (29.9%)
- 38356: 210 (1.7%)
- 38391: 104 (0.9%)
- 38366: 223 (1.8%)
- 38343: 84 (0.7%)
- 38313: 244 (2%)
- 38392: 89 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 161 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 122 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,293 (27.2%)
- White: 5,333 (44%)
- Asian: 57 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 288 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 235 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,916 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,755 (55.7%)
- Male: 5,295 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 72 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,411 (94.1%)
- Not recovered: 115 (0.9%)
- Better: 152 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 204 (1.7%)
- Deaths: 240 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 633 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,428 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 2,067 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,775 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,735 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,749 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,373 (11.3%)
- 71 – 80 years: 787 (6.5%)
- 80+: 491 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 84 (0.7%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.